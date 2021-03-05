Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 440,312 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,919,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440,312 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Marathon Petroleum worth $79,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after buying an additional 847,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NYSE MPC opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

