Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,318 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.83% of XPO Logistics worth $90,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 123,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Shares of XPO opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.