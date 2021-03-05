Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $82,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $278.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.11. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $292.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

