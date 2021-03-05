Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 364,110 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,110 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $77,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,469,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,665,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,066,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 210,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $46.32 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55.

