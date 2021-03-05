Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 451,126 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 143.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $88,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.