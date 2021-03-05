Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.