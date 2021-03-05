Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $96.23 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,620 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 4.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $96,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.54. 23,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,953. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

