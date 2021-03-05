WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $15.79 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,229.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.