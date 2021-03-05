Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,427 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161,037 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.95. 3,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,003. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $100.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

