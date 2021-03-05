Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,051 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $90,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000.

SLYV stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,201. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $81.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

