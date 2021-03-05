Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,787 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 386,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,375. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

