Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $266,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. 54,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,521. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

