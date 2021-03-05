Wayne S. Hill Sells 3,200 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250.

Wayne S. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20.

TIH stock opened at C$92.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$94.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

