WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $58.79 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

