WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 48.9% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $174.42 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033718 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,705,332,401 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,826,894 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

