Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Short Interest Update

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of WFTSF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
