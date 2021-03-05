Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $463.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

WVE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

