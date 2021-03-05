Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $218.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.80.
Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $233.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.94. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $265.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
