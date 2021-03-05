Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $218.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $233.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.94. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

