Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Michael L. Hansen Sells 6,157 Shares

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WSBF stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $510.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

