Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $28,875,000.

MTACU traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

