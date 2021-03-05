Water Island Capital LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THBR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

THBR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 49,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,614. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

