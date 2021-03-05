Water Island Capital LLC Lowers Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Water Island Capital LLC lessened its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240,175 shares during the quarter. Acacia Communications makes up about 4.6% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 2.14% of Acacia Communications worth $65,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA stock remained flat at $$114.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACIA shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

