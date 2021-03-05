Water Island Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 702,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up 0.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.06. 84,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

