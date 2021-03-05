Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.79

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 1603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.