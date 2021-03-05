Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 60%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares fell 60% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.51. 11,341,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 951% from the average session volume of 1,079,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,897 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1,035.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,185 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 561,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

