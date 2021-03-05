Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Down 32.5% in February

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the January 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 996,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

