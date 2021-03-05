Warburg Research Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.89 ($123.40).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €111.90 ($131.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €114.60 ($134.82). The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €88.11.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

