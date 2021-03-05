Warburg Research Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.89 ($123.40).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €111.90 ($131.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €114.60 ($134.82). The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €88.11.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.