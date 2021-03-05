Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $129.07. 372,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181,041. The stock has a market cap of $365.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

