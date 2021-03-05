Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WJXFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Wajax from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Wajax has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

