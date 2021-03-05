W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of WRB opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $72.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

