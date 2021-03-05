Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

VYGR opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

