Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.08. Vonage also posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of VG opened at $12.69 on Friday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -126.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

