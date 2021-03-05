Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON VVO opened at GBX 91.90 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. Vivo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.80 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.40 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

Vivo Energy Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.