Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Down 7.1%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 1,796,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,789,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

VIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

