Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Paul M. Barbas Purchases 12,000 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VST stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 10,139,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,670. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vistra by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $53,523,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $47,980,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vistra by 11.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,187 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

