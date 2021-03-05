VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Short Interest Up 63.0% in February

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

VQSLF opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -1.12. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 166.95% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on VIQ Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.