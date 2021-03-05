Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

