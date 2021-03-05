Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Up 66.3% in February

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 28th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $4,182,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $11,265,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $3,011,000.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in clinical trials. Its drug candidates are in development for the treatment of solid tumors, leukemia, B-cell malignancies, lymphomas, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

