Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Trading 6.7% Higher on Earnings Beat

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.42. 356,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 202,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 21.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 276,420 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,924,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

