Vetri Reaches One Day Volume of $1,399.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Vetri has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Vetri has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $1,399.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.57 or 0.00754379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Vetri Token Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,114,097 tokens. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

