Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Trading Up 6.1%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 119,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 84,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

A number of analysts have commented on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $345.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

