Veros 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $179.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 73.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Veros has a total market capitalization of $556,931.67 and $179.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veros has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. One Veros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00745374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars.

