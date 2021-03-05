Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 321,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,754,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.