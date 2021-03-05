Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $196.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.75.

VRSK opened at $161.65 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,367,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $295,450,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

