Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $362.95 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $41.50 or 0.00087627 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $362.95 million and $86.98 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,743.09 or 1.00816439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,746,502 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

