Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of VREX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 247,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $894.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $89,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $163,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

