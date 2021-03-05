Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $345.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,800. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

