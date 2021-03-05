Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,784,000 after buying an additional 366,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,397,000 after purchasing an additional 289,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.70. The company had a trading volume of 335,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,800. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.02 and its 200-day moving average is $330.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

