Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.03. The company had a trading volume of 680,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.