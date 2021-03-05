Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $203.34. 8,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,833. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.80.

